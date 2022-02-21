Irish Examiner view: Confronting the legacies of bitter conflict

Two recent events, connected by the bloody legacy of nationalism and division in Ireland, indicate the difficulties which may lie ahead for the truth and reconciliation process which must be engaged as a precursor to any rational discussion on future reunification.

In the aftermath of the commemoration of Bloody Sunday in Derry, 50 years ago in 1972, there was much commentary about the collapse of criminal charges against soldiers who had served in the North during the Troubles.

In one case Soldier F had faced two counts of murder and five of attempted murder; Soldier B had been charged with killing a teenager in Belfast in July 1972.

The cases fell on the inadmissibility of statements given to military police without a formal caution. A similar issue dissolved the trials of two other veterans for another alleged killing.

In none of these cases were the accused soldiers named in mainstream media reports. But their identities are widely known and in circulation.

One handbill distributed last month identified “Soldiers E, F, G, H, L, N, O, Q, and T” as being involved in the “Bloody Sunday and Ballymurphy massacre”.

It listed four of the names as “responsible for 10 murders on Bloody Sunday alone”.

The Good Friday Agreement contained no protocol for processing the legacy of cold cases generated by the conflict and, therefore, no way of assisting grieving families to reach closure.

Suggestions that alleged perpetrators should be allowed to trade disclosure for amnesty are yet to find a weight of public opinion in their favour.

In England another side of the argument is in train with a case being brought before the Old Bailey this week under the 2000 Terrorism Act.

The person on the receiving end is not a bomber or a gunman but the journalist and former Sunderland MP Chris Mullin.

Mullin helped establish the innocence of the six men falsely accused of committing the Birmingham pub bombings, one of the grimmest and bloodiest episodes in the entire history of the IRA.

The Birmingham Six were jailed in 1975 for the city centre attacks which killed 21 and injured nearly 200 people.

They were convicted because false confessions had been beaten out of them and through subsequently discredited forensic evidence.

Mullin, working for the TV series World in Action, managed to track down the IRA unit who had planned, placed, and detonated the bombs at the Tavern in the Town and the Mulberry Bush in late November 1974.

Pressure has mounted from relatives of those who were killed as part of a “Justice for the 21” campaign and West Midlands Police decided to reinvestigate the case.

As part of their inquiry Mullin has been asked to provide all his data including notebooks and article drafts.

Although the bomb-maker died 20 years ago Mullin has declined to deliver anything which might breach his journalistic undertaking to protect other of his sources.

Now police are seeking a judicial order forcing him to comply or face jail. The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

These opposite ends of the spectrum underline some of the challenges of the future debate in Ireland.

While other nations — Vietnam and South Africa come to mind — have found mechanisms that have delivered truth, if not necessarily justice, we are some way short of reaching that mutual understanding.

Yet this must be a cornerstone of the national debate which has, of necessity, to take place before we can move forward.