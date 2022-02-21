Irish Examiner view: Improving cross-border trade figures post-Brexit

Imports into the Republic from the North went up 65% to €3.9bn; exports from us to the North rose 54% to €3.7bn
Irish Examiner view: Improving cross-border trade figures post-Brexit

Trucks from Donegal across the border into Co Londonderry; figures from the CSO showed an increase of €2.8bn in cross-border trade figures for the first 12 months since Brexit.  Picture: Cate McCurry/PA

Mon, 21 Feb, 2022 - 07:00

Some of the potential which can be unlocked within the island of Ireland, and on which a beneficially shared future depends, was underlined in the first set of cross-border trade figures for the first 12 months since Brexit.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed an increase of €2.8bn in 2021.

Imports into the Republic from the North went up 65% to €3.9bn; exports from us to the North rose 54% to €3.7bn. 

The biggest increase in trade was in food and live animals while the Republic also imported more in chemicals and associated products and fuel.

Brexit supporters and Brexit critics will find points to criticise from different perspectives with British exports plummeting while Ireland’s trade with the North has increased. 

Perhaps this was what Boris Johnson had in mind when he talked about “building back better”.

Read More

Northern Irish exports across border reached nearly €4bn in 2021

More in this section

Bloody Sunday 50th anniversary Irish Examiner view: Confronting the legacies of bitter conflict
Irish Examiner view: Cahir is king of the castles Irish Examiner view: Cahir is king of the castles
Covid-19 Press Conf Monday 4th January 2021 Irish Examiner view: The end of Nphet is not the end
Irish Examiner view: Improving cross-border trade figures post-Brexit

Irish Examiner view: Paris addresses its noise pollution problem 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices