Irish Examiner view: Improving cross-border trade figures post-Brexit

Some of the potential which can be unlocked within the island of Ireland, and on which a beneficially shared future depends, was underlined in the first set of cross-border trade figures for the first 12 months since Brexit.
Figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed an increase of €2.8bn in 2021.
Imports into the Republic from the North went up 65% to €3.9bn; exports from us to the North rose 54% to €3.7bn.
Brexit supporters and Brexit critics will find points to criticise from different perspectives with British exports plummeting while Ireland’s trade with the North has increased.
Perhaps this was what Boris Johnson had in mind when he talked about “building back better”.