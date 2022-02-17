Irish Examiner view: Seanad is a vital platform for human rights

Seanad has endured as part of our political system for 100 years in spite of efforts to get rid of it
Senator David Norris speaking at an event marking the centenary of Seanad Éireann at Leinster House in Dublin. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Thu, 17 Feb, 2022 - 08:20

Despite efforts to abolish it, the Seanad has endured as part of our political system for 100 years. Established in 1922 to provide a platform for minority unionist voices south of the border, it has remained remarkably resilient and has continued to serve as a platform for minorities and for pursuing human rights in general and women’s rights and the rights of gay people in particular.

As the cathaoirleach of the Seanad, Fianna Fáil’s Mark Daly, put it: “Over the last century the Seanad has been a platform for those who have championed and advocated for marginal and minority voices and in many cases leading to what became major changes in our society.”

It was Senator David Norris who successfully pursued the decriminalisation of homosexual acts between men. It was finally achieved in 1993. 

Mary Robinson campaigned on a variety of issues, championing the rights of women, members of the LGBT community, and other marginalised groups.

Women have made an enormous impact with their work in the lower House and now account for 40% of the current Seanad. That includes, ironically, the current leader of the House, Regina Doherty, who fought vigorously to get rid of it, launching the Fine Gael campaign to abolish it with Richard Bruton in 2013. 

Had they succeeded, it is likely that she would no longer be in politics as she lost her Meath East Dáil seat in 2020 to Darren O’Rourke of Sinn Féin.

Mary Robinson says climate crisis a ‘minority issue’ as Seanad marks centenary

