Irish Examiner view: Seanad is a vital platform for human rights

Despite efforts to abolish it, the Seanad has endured as part of our political system for 100 years. Established in 1922 to provide a platform for minority unionist voices south of the border, it has remained remarkably resilient and has continued to serve as a platform for minorities and for pursuing human rights in general and women’s rights and the rights of gay people in particular.

As the cathaoirleach of the Seanad, Fianna Fáil’s Mark Daly, put it: “Over the last century the Seanad has been a platform for those who have championed and advocated for marginal and minority voices and in many cases leading to what became major changes in our society.”