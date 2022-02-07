Irish Examiner view: Queen Camilla, uncertainty removed

Parker-Bowles' reputational rehabilitation is complete
Irish Examiner view: Queen Camilla, uncertainty removed

The UK's Elizabeth II has used her platinum jubilee message to remove any uncertainty about Camilla Parker Bowles' succession as queen consort when Charles cebomes king. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Mon, 07 Feb, 2022 - 07:01

As an example of reputational rehabilitation it would be hard to point to a better case study than the erstwhile Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Widely regarded as the wicked witch in the collapse of the marriage between Charles, the heir to the British throne, and Diana, the “People’s Princess”, she was lampooned as a scheming Sloane Ranger in the Netflix series The Crown.

Her relationship with the prince of Wales, after the release of the notorious “Camillagate” tapes in 1993, was mercilessly exposed as being both deep and long-running. They came into the public realm one month after Charles and Diana separated. Her esteem plummeted and reached its lowest point following Diana’s death in a fatal car accident in a Paris motorway tunnel.

Charles and Camilla married in 2005 and her stock has risen year on year. She took her husband’s secondary title as duchess of Cornwall and has been a sure-footed and reliable performer for the royal family.

Now Elizabeth II has used her platinum jubilee message to remove any uncertainty about her succession, saying that it was her “sincere wish” that her daughter-in-law should become “queen consort” when the prince of Wales becomes king. In the Camillagate tape the woman now destined to succeed told Charles: “I’d suffer anything for you. That’s love. It’s the strength of love.” And there we have it. Everyone loves a romance. And a happy ending.

Read More

Camilla will be Queen: Queen Elizabeth uses Platinum Jubilee to shape future of monarchy

More in this section

MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research Irish Examiner view: How coronavirus surprised science
Coronavirus - Tue Jun 16, 2020 Irish Examiner View: Real gets in touch with the Politik
Human vs Robot Irish Examiner view: Robot referees for GAA
Camilla Parker-BowlesPrince CharlesQueen ElizabethDiana
<p>The UK has a lovely network of old pathways that go back in some cases to the Middle Ages. It’s done wonders for the local economy. There can be, and should not be, any reason why something similar cannot be done in Ireland. Picture: Denis Scannell</p>

Irish Examiner view: Reasonable right to roam long overdue

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices