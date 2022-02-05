Irish Examiner view: Robot referees for GAA

As the GAA appears keen to integrate technology into its customer-facing proposition, it may also like to consider the implications of artificial intelligence among officials.

At next week’s World Club Cup Championship in Abu Dhabi, the latest iteration of robot referees will be on trial. These will deploy a limb-tracking system that will make offside decisions within half a second, claim its proponents. Cameras attached to the stadium roof create an animated skeleton of players through 29 separate data points and transgressions will be communicated immediately.