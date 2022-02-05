Irish Examiner view: Robot referees for GAA

AI might soon be able to take over officiating from humans
Robots may soon take over the tasks of officiating at sports.

Sat, 05 Feb, 2022 - 08:59

As the GAA appears keen to integrate technology into its customer-facing proposition, it may also like to consider the implications of artificial intelligence among officials.

At next week’s World Club Cup Championship in Abu Dhabi, the latest iteration of robot referees will be on trial. These will deploy a limb-tracking system that will make offside decisions within half a second, claim its proponents. Cameras attached to the stadium roof create an animated skeleton of players through 29 separate data points and transgressions will be communicated immediately.

The good news is that if this trial goes well then the technology will be introduced for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. We will start to get enthusiastic about it when we are convinced it can spot a Thierry Henry handball.

Gaa
