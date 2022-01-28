Irish Examiner View: Neil Young’s Rogan ultimatum shows integrity

‘Heart Of Gold’ or ‘Like A Hurricane’ — either of those classic songs by Canadian singer-songwriter Neil Young could be used to headline his decision to remove his music from Spotify, the Swedish audio streaming provider.

Young asked for his music to be taken off due to Spotify’s hosting of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, which has been spreading wild anti-Covid vaccine views. Rogan, an American commentator, is the most popular podcaster in the world, claiming more than 200m downloads in 2019 alone.