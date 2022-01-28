Irish Examiner View: Need for greater urgency on pension reform

One third of the working population in Ireland aged between 20 and 69 continue to have no pension coverage outside of the State pension, according to new figures from the CSO. That is a concern not just for the individuals involved, but for the future of the nation as a whole.

Over the next 30 years, our population over the age of 65 is set to more than double from 22% of the adult population to 47%. That will mean fewer paid workers to provide for the needs of those in retirement.