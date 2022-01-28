Irish Examiner View: Need for greater urgency on pension reform

If individuals are reluctant to act on their pension, it is high time the Government did.
Irish Examiner View: Need for greater urgency on pension reform

File image: iStock

Fri, 28 Jan, 2022 - 06:30

One third of the working population in Ireland aged between 20 and 69 continue to have no pension coverage outside of the State pension, according to new figures from the CSO. That is a concern not just for the individuals involved, but for the future of the nation as a whole.

Over the next 30 years, our population over the age of 65 is set to more than double from 22% of the adult population to 47%. That will mean fewer paid workers to provide for the needs of those in retirement.

The merits of investing in a contributory pension scheme either as an employee or as a self-employed person are obvious because substantial tax relief can be achieved. For example, someone on an income of €50,000 a year can accumulate €5,000 in a pension fund at a cost of only €1,500.

If individuals are reluctant to act, it is high time the Government did. We are still awaiting the long-promised system of auto-enrolment, which would see people without a private pension enrolled into some form of scheme. That already happens in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, among other countries. It has been talked about here for two decades and is part of the “pensions roadmap” announced almost four years ago. 

There needs to be a greater sense of urgency if we are not to suffer a pensions timebomb.

It is time to make major change a reality. Otherwise, future generations will pay dearly.

Read More

Pensions demystified, it's really just another way of saving

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Saving lives is not just about Covid Irish Examiner view: Saving lives is not just about Covid
File Photo The Health Service Executive has said it is working to establish how many patients may need to have their medical tes Irish Examiner view: Camhs report shows we need change, not apologies
Russian military exercises off coast of Ireland Irish Examiner View: Russian naval exercises a catalyst for debate on neutrality
#Pensions
<p>Of all the crises, housing is the most acute.</p>

Irish Examiner view: We need a referendum on housing crisis

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices