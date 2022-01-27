Irish Examiner view: Saving lives is not just about Covid

One of the remarkable effects of lockdown in the early stages of the pandemic was that we could see how industry, and transport in particular, affect air quality. The pandemic has offered unique conditions to investigate the potential effects of strict policies to reduce pollution levels in urban areas.
New research suggests that more than 800 lives may have been saved across Europe due to better air quality in the first phase of Covid-19 lockdowns.
Measures brought in to stem the rise in infections led to far fewer cars and lorries on the roads, which had the biggest impact on reducing deaths, according to the study led by experts from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.
Analysis of 47 European cities found Paris, London, Barcelona, and Milan were among the top six with the highest number of avoided deaths.
The same is true here. In its report for 2020 published last November, the Environmental Protection Agency found that air pollution from traffic fell at all monitoring stations — particularly at urban roadside locations — as a consequence of reduced traffic volumes due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Air quality has an impact on people’s health, and there are an estimated 1,300 premature deaths in Ireland per year due to levels of fine particles (particulate matter) in our air. While we protect lives from Covid, we should keep that in mind.
Premature death is a tragedy, no matter what the cause.