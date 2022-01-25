Irish Examiner view: As car prices spiral, should we consider changing lanes?

Controversial move would require the re-education our driving population
Irish Examiner view: As car prices spiral, should we consider changing lanes?

Driving on the right would be a controversial move.

Tue, 25 Jan, 2022 - 07:17

The price of a secondhand car in Ireland is on the rise and is fast becoming a thorn in the side of motorists.

Last year, we imported 63,317 used cars, down 44.2% on the 113,926 car imports in 2019.

Is it time for the Government to consider a radical idea to ensure we aren’t left behind, such as switching the side of the road we drive on?

Only three members of the EU currently drive on the left side of the road — Ireland, Cyprus, and Malta.

Changing the side of the road upon which we drive would bring us more into line with the rest of our European counterparts and help solve the crisis in this country with regard to the availability of secondhand cars — many of which were traditionally sourced from the UK.

The move would be controversial, costly, and involve the re-education of our driving population, but is nonetheless worthy of debate.

Read More

Why are used cars so much more expensive than they were two years ago?

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Disquiet over surveillance at Beijing Olympics Irish Examiner view: Disquiet over surveillance at Beijing Olympics
General Stock - Airplanes - Heathrow Airport Irish Examiner view: Unlocking anger after Covid-19
FILE PHOTO NPHET has approved new guidelines that would allow nursing home residents to receive two visits per week on general c Irish Examiner view: Pandemic has diminished the role of many older adults
CarsEuroperoad safety
<p>Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv at the weekend. Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about Russian invasion. Picture: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky</p>

Irish Examiner view: Russian talks must keep the peace

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices