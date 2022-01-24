Irish Examiner view: Pandemic has diminished the role of many older adults

There are a wide range of insights in our two-part series on how Covid-19 had multiple impacts on older people in Ireland and what can justifiably be defined as an ageist reaction to the management of their liberties.

Much has been written, and commented upon, previously in this leader column, about the huge sacrifices and burdens shouldered by the young in the past two years. But for older, and elderly, people, this is time they have lost that may never be recovered.