Irish Examiner View: Lift pandemic restrictions to save the economy

Ireland’s unemployment rate has now risen to 7.5%, while the average rate in most other OECD countries is much lower.
A person walks past a sign outside a pub in Dublin, ahead of a new 8pm closing time for pubs and restaurants in Ireland beginning this evening. Picture: Damien Storan/PA Wire

Thu, 20 Jan, 2022 - 06:37

Whatever the Government decides on the easing of restrictions must be done not just for the health of the nation, but for the ongoing harm they are doing to the economy and people who have lost their jobs as a result.

The extent of the pandemic restrictions on unemployment is clear. Ireland’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was just over 5% in November — 6.9% if those on PUP payments are included.

Restrictive measures introduced on December 20 to last until the end of this month have seen that figure rise substantially. Figures released by the Central Statistics Office show that Ireland’s unemployment rate has now risen to 7.5%, while the average rate in most other OECD member countries is much lower than that.

Members of Nphet are expected to meet today. Hopefully, they will recommend to the Government the easing of the current restrictions, especially in light of the fact that the 8pm closing time introduced for pubs and restaurants and other measures appears to have had little impact on the spread of the Omicron variant. 

Indeed, the highest daily figures rose sharply from the end of December to mid-January.

The highest daily rate was recorded on January 8, with 26,122 cases confirmed.

The daily rate has now dropped as quickly as it rose, so the time is right to ease restrictions and let us get on with our lives.

Covid situation 'much better than feared', Fianna Fáil meeting hears

