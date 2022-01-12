Irish Examiner view: Cinema lights fade in pandemic world

Cinema attendances in Ireland and Britain have fallen by 75% since the high of 2019
Irish Examiner view: Cinema lights fade in pandemic world

Covid-19 has had a massive impact on cinemas across the world. Picture: iStock

Wed, 12 Jan, 2022 - 07:39

Traditionally Ireland has enjoyed the highest level of customer support for the cinema per capita throughout Europe. We like our films and more of us go to see them more regularly than our continental neighbours.

The pandemic has cut a swathe through the shared experience of sitting at a screening and there is worrying research emerging about whether the industry will ever recover given the increasing dominance of streaming platforms and the prevalence of large screen TVs and home cinemas.

Before Covid, in 2019, attendances in Ireland and Britain were among the highest within memory, with more than 190m annual visits. That fell by 75% the following year.

A major survey from Los Angeles says that 49% of all pre-pandemic movie-goers are no longer buying tickets and around 8% will be lost for ever. 

Price sensitivity and safety concerns are cited as major disincentives. Audiences want better seating and more large-format screens.

Less than a week since the death of Peter Bogdanovich, director of The Last Picture Show, 2022 may witness the real thing in a number of towns.

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: We need to know why Cork's N25 upgrade won't happen Irish Examiner view: We need to know why Cork's N25 upgrade won't happen
Irish Examiner view: Tragedy exposes lack of support Irish Examiner view: Tragedy exposes lack of support
Irish Examiner view: Diet culture Irish Examiner view: Diet culture
#COVID-19
<p>Many people exhibit worrying psychiatric traits: an obsessional need to check all personal technology, disrupted sleeping patterns, and stress.</p>

Irish Examiner view: Are smart phones servant or master?

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices