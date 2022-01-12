Irish Examiner view: Cinema lights fade in pandemic world

Traditionally Ireland has enjoyed the highest level of customer support for the cinema per capita throughout Europe. We like our films and more of us go to see them more regularly than our continental neighbours.
The pandemic has cut a swathe through the shared experience of sitting at a screening and there is worrying research emerging about whether the industry will ever recover given the increasing dominance of streaming platforms and the prevalence of large screen TVs and home cinemas.
Before Covid, in 2019, attendances in Ireland and Britain were among the highest within memory, with more than 190m annual visits. That fell by 75% the following year.
A major survey from Los Angeles says that 49% of all pre-pandemic movie-goers are no longer buying tickets and around 8% will be lost for ever.
Price sensitivity and safety concerns are cited as major disincentives. Audiences want better seating and more large-format screens.
Less than a week since the death of Peter Bogdanovich, director of The Last Picture Show, 2022 may witness the real thing in a number of towns.