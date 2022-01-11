Irish Examiner view: We need a plan to heal divisions in a post-pandemic world

The five-day saga over whether or not unvaccinated Novak Djokovic, the world’s top-seeded male tennis player, would be granted a visa to compete in the Australian Open had the same kind of tension as the tournament itself. There were divided loyalties, endless back and forth, and suspense that didn’t end when a court found the Serbian player had been treated unfairly after his arrival at a Melbourne airport.

The “circus”, as fellow tennis star Rafael Nadal called it, continues as Australia’s immigration minister may yet cancel Djokovic’s visa.

The tennis star still has questions to answer over his actions after testing positive, just as Australia has questions to answer about treating him differently to other people. Meantime, supporters clashed with police in scenes reminiscent of protests against Covid-19 restrictions the world over.

In this case, the fact that an international figure is at the centre of a vaccination controversy has attracted worldwide attention. There is the added thrill of a sports record in the mix. If Djokovic wins the Australian Open, he will be the holder of an unprecedented 21 Open titles, edging ahead of rivals Nadal and Roger Federer who both hold 20.

Police in Melbourne were also faced with demonstrators protesting on behalf of refugees held long-term at the immigration detention hotel where Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic had been temporarily held. Picture: Mark Baker/AP

Despite the exceptional details of this particular row, there are echoes of it in the disagreements — private and political — that are playing out in towns and cities all around the world. The pandemic and the measures adopted to contain it have polarised people in all spheres of life.

In Ireland, the vaccination uptake has been among the highest in Europe. While talk of the introduction of mandatory vaccines appears to be wide of the mark, its discussion will lead to more questions about state power and the need to maintain personal freedoms. People have accepted unimaginable curbs over the last two years as governments shut businesses and restricted people to the confines of their own homes.

Since 2020, we have, for the most part, allowed the state to wield more power than it has possibly ever had. There were reasons to do so. They intervened economically, spending billions to keep the economy and the health system afloat.

But it will be a matter of deep concern to see what happens when, or if, normality returns. Those private rights summarily brushed aside for the greater public good will have to be restored. Some areas will never return to ‘normal’. The world of work, for instance, will probably never resume its pre-pandemic, office-based certainty. Hybrid working practices are here to stay; a shift that has more pros than cons, if managed correctly.

The most difficult legacy of Covid-19 may yet prove to be the divisions it will leave in its wake. The virus itself, and how it is being managed, is deeply polarising. We have seen it cleave apart people involved in all sectors, from education to trade and politics.

Most disconcertingly, perhaps, we have also seen it divide families and affect friendships. One Irish study estimated that one in five people was avoiding friends or family members due to their Covid beliefs. It would be an unfortunate legacy if social distancing remained post-pandemic because of a difference of opinion in these exceptional times.