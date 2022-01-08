Irish Examiner View: Farewell, Mr Tibbs

The actor Sidney Poitier, who died yesterday at the age of 94, was a pioneering stage presence and film star in an era where black faces were rarely seen in leading or heroic roles.

Poitier, born in Miami, won the Best Actor Oscar for Lilies in the Field, a romantic comedy based on the premise that he, a travelling handyman, helps a group of German, Austrian, and Hungarian nuns establish a chapel in the Arizona desert.