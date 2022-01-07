Irish Examiner view: Anniversary of the creation of Irish Free State 

The treaty gave us the freedom to achieve freedom, allowing us to invest in education and to achieve economic expansion
Irish Examiner view: Anniversary of the creation of Irish Free State 

Members of the Irish delegation at the signing of the Irish Free State Treaty between Great Britain and Ireland, in London, on December 6, 1921. Picture: Mansell/Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images

Fri, 07 Jan, 2022 - 08:17

Today marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification by the second Dáil of the 1921 Anglo-Irish Treaty which brought about the creation of the Irish Free State comprising 26 counties. 

While the immediate tragic aftermath saw the outbreak of civil war, followed by decades of economic deprivation, the anniversary provides us with an opportunity to reflect on whether breaking with Britain was worth it.

By any standard, it was undoubtedly so. 

The Act of Union of 1800, which came into effect the following year to create the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland, was one of the worst events in our nation’s history. 

Within 50 years, a million people had starved to death from the Famine and millions more had emigrated.

As Michael Collins put it, the treaty gave us the freedom to achieve freedom. It allowed us to assert our neutrality in the Second World War, to invest in education, and to achieve economic expansion. 

We have gone from being a backward, inward, impoverished, and repressed nation to a confident, outgoing, and more diverse one. 

That is worth celebrating.

Read More

Road Trip: How Michael Collins sold the Treaty to the public

More in this section

Power plant Irish Examiner view: Nuclear and gas plan may be harmful
Royal visit to Ireland Day 1 Irish Examiner view: Sinn Féin stance on tree defies fair play
Irish Examiner view: Omicron must be taken seriously Irish Examiner view: Omicron must be taken seriously
Anglo-Irish Treatycentenary
<p>While caution must remain the byword for reopening schools, it is important that the young enjoy as near a normal childhood as possible. Picture: Brian Lawless</p>

Irish Examiner view: The need for ‘normal’ as schools reopen

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices