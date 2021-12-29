Irish Examiner view: Frozen in time

One of the unforseen outcomes of the Covid pandemic appears to be a significant increase in the number of women freezing their eggs and reconsidering their timetables for starting a family.

Clinics in Dublin, which can charge €3,000 for one cycle, report a doubling of enquiries from customers, many of them in their 30s, who are aware that their chances of finding a partner and conceiving are declining the longer the nation remains in lockdown.