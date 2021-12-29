Irish Examiner view: Taoiseach tackles sensitive issues 

The Taoiseach’s round of interviews with the political correspondents for publication over the Twixmas period interrogated two highly sensitive issues with the potential for argument and division well into 2022 and beyond.

At least one of them will be a defining topic for the next general election campaign — and there is a sense that the positioning for this has started already — while the other has the potential for strong inter-generation conflict.

It is interesting therefore that Micheál Martin — while he ends the year with plenty on the credit side of the balance sheet given the challenges which have battered him — has chosen to open up the debate on the emotive subject of housing, and the complex matter of gender identity and the rights of young people who wish to undertake transition.

Mr Martin, a TD for Cork South-Central since 1989, knows there are votes to be lost in the first subject, and few to be won, for now anyway, in the second.

In his characterisation of the criticism of institutional investors in property development as “an over-simplistic narrative”, the Taoiseach might have expected the headlines which have been delivered on his comments ... that he has defended cuckoo funds and investors buying up rental properties and placing them beyond the reach and resources of local people, and first-time buyers and renters.

Earlier this year, it was decided that cumulative purchases of 10 or more houses within a year would be subject to 10% stamp duty. This proscription was then diluted by an amendment allowing investors to avoid this enhanced rate by entering into leasing arrangements with local authorities that resulted in the properties being used for social housing.

This allows Mr Martin, while acknowledging that there must always be a role for the private sector in social housing, to reaffirm that the State will be the primary driver. The Housing for All strategy commits to funding of €4bn a year with 75% of provision “directed by” local authorities or approved housing bodies. These are hard targets, as is the assertion that 2022 will see the delivery of cost rental and affordable housing. Such aspirations are measurable.

Far less tractable, for any of the political parties, is the issue of changing the laws on gender self-identification to affirm the rights of 16- and 17-year-olds to self-declare with parental consent. Currently, trans teenagers require two specialist independent reports to apply for legal gender recognition. In his roundtable with reporters, Mr Martin said he welcomed an “informed debate” on introducing legislation and also said he wanted to ensure that the necessary supports were are in place for young people.

This is a divisive issue for voters and parents and, while we can admire Mr Martin’s courage in tabling it, there will be many who question its timing, given all the other issues facing society. The time for this issue may be coming, but will most of the electorate believe that its time is now?