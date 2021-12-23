Irish Examiner view: Political hopes rest on natural gas

The eye-watering increases in energy costs, particularly gas, brandished at Irish consumers are not going to prove amenable to national solutions because they are being driven overwhelmingly by geopolitical considerations beyond our influence. The Government has limited choices: Let prices rip or cap the level of rises and apply a subsidy.
The consequence of not intervening is that it will supercharge inflationary pressures as wage demands rise to match unforeseen expenditure. And it will reduce discretionary spending as families and individuals pull in their horns with consequences for economic performance.
Europe’s deepening energy crisis could become the first major challenge of 2022 forcing Covid-19 from its top billing.
Three relatively modern German nuclear reactors will close next week, thanks to a pledge from the now departed chancellor Angela Merkel after the Fukushima disaster of 2011 caused by the Japanese tsunami. France has also reduced its nuclear output in pursuit of eco credentials.
At the same time, Vladimir Putin, on whose nation’s natural gas output much of Europe is overwhelmingly reliant, has massed an invasion force on the borders of Ukraine. Some 100,000 soldiers and all the associated hardware and firepower, placed there to concentrate the minds of Nato and the EU and exert additional pressure for the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and a volte-face in energy policy.
Europe has run down its gas reserves to less than 50% of capacity and while it debates the creation of strategic storage for the future this will make no difference to the current challenges, or even the next.
This alignment of unfortunate events marks a significant political, planning and administrative failure. Tolerance for blackouts this winter will be at an even lower level than acceptance.