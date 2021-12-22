Irish Examiner view: Source code for conspiracy theories

If ever a film has synchronised with the spirit of these paranoid times, it’s The Matrix, which returns to Ireland's big screens today in its latest iteration, 22 years after the original.

The Matrix Resurrections is directed by just one of the Wachowskis on this occasion. Its predecessor is one of the seminal artistic creations of the new age of digital with a profound influence on cultural and political thinking. Alongside William Gibson’s Neuromancer, it can be regarded as one of the founding documents of the era of the internet.