Irish Examiner view: Moment of destiny for Ghislaine Maxwell

The world is watching the outcome of the British socialite's trial on sex-trafficking charges in New York 
Irish Examiner view: Moment of destiny for Ghislaine Maxwell

An undated photo of Ghislaine Maxwell with financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison while awaiting trial, which was shown to the court during Ms Maxwell's sex-trafficking trial. Picture: US Department of Justice

Wed, 22 Dec, 2021 - 02:34

Given the predilection in the US for dramatic courtroom battles with multiple twists and turns, the prosecution of Ghislaine Maxwell has fallen short of some of its predecessors and its initially hyperbolic billing as “the trial of the century”. 

Partly, this is attributable to the paucity of fireworks from the defence. Few witnesses were called. Maxwell declined to testify, telling the judge: “Your honour, the government has not proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt so there is no reason for me to testify.”

The charges against Maxwell — the daughter of disgraced press baron Robert Maxwell, who died in in 1991 — include enticement of minors and sex trafficking of underage girls. Some of the accusers were 14 and 16 at the time of the alleged offences. The core of the prosecution case is that she recruited them to work with the tycoon Jeffrey Epstein, a long-time partner and mentor, in the full knowledge that he would abuse and assault them. She denies all the charges.

Epstein is dead, by his own hand, while he was in custody awaiting retribution for his crimes. So it is upon Maxwell that the full focus of this #MeToo hearing has now fallen. 

Her complicity in the predatory actions of Epstein has generally been assumed, and we will now know whether the carefully selected jury of six men and six women, ranging in age from 20 to 70, share the conclusions of the bar of public opinion. Pre-verdict submissions before the jury withdrew included representations from the defence that Maxwell should be described as “Ms” Maxwell and that the word “minor” should not be used in the judge’s summation.

Anecdotal evidence has been sparing during the hearing, but when it was stated that Maxwell issued a 58-page book of rules to Epstein’s staff and associates, which included the prominent injunction “You see nothing, hear nothing, say nothing”, a startling description moved into the public sphere.

One of Epstein’s homes was lined with framed glass eyeballs made for English soldiers horrifically injured in the First World War. The display was a warning to guests, said a previous associate, and a reminder to himself. Watch everything you do.

When the jury returns, it is Ghislaine Maxwell that the world will be watching.

Read More

Terry Prone: Allegra Stratton can’t undo the damage — but at least she knows how to say sorry

More in this section

Covid-19 Omicron Irish Examiner view: We must mask up to face down the worst risks of pandemic
Irish Examiner view: A fitting tribute to teen hero Cathal Irish Examiner view: A fitting tribute to teen hero Cathal
Irish Examiner view: Legislate to make 'sex for rent' a crime Irish Examiner view: Legislate to make 'sex for rent' a crime
#CourtsCrime#media#metoosex traffickingPlace: USPlace: United StatesPlace: New YorkPerson: Ghislaine MaxwellPerson: Jeffrey Epstein
<p>Keanu Reeves in the poster art for 'The Matrix Resurrections', which updates the paranoiac universe created in the original movie 22 years ago. Picture: @TheMatrixMovie</p>

Irish Examiner view: Source code for conspiracy theories

READ NOW

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices