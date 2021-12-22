Irish Examiner view: Moment of destiny for Ghislaine Maxwell

Given the predilection in the US for dramatic courtroom battles with multiple twists and turns, the prosecution of Ghislaine Maxwell has fallen short of some of its predecessors and its initially hyperbolic billing as “the trial of the century”.

Partly, this is attributable to the paucity of fireworks from the defence. Few witnesses were called. Maxwell declined to testify, telling the judge: “Your honour, the government has not proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt so there is no reason for me to testify.”

The charges against Maxwell — the daughter of disgraced press baron Robert Maxwell, who died in in 1991 — include enticement of minors and sex trafficking of underage girls. Some of the accusers were 14 and 16 at the time of the alleged offences. The core of the prosecution case is that she recruited them to work with the tycoon Jeffrey Epstein, a long-time partner and mentor, in the full knowledge that he would abuse and assault them. She denies all the charges.

Epstein is dead, by his own hand, while he was in custody awaiting retribution for his crimes. So it is upon Maxwell that the full focus of this #MeToo hearing has now fallen.

Her complicity in the predatory actions of Epstein has generally been assumed, and we will now know whether the carefully selected jury of six men and six women, ranging in age from 20 to 70, share the conclusions of the bar of public opinion. Pre-verdict submissions before the jury withdrew included representations from the defence that Maxwell should be described as “Ms” Maxwell and that the word “minor” should not be used in the judge’s summation.

Anecdotal evidence has been sparing during the hearing, but when it was stated that Maxwell issued a 58-page book of rules to Epstein’s staff and associates, which included the prominent injunction “You see nothing, hear nothing, say nothing”, a startling description moved into the public sphere.

One of Epstein’s homes was lined with framed glass eyeballs made for English soldiers horrifically injured in the First World War. The display was a warning to guests, said a previous associate, and a reminder to himself. Watch everything you do.

When the jury returns, it is Ghislaine Maxwell that the world will be watching.