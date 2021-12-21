Irish Examiner view: A fitting tribute to teen hero Cathal

Wheelchair-bound, Cathal O'Neill managed to achieve life ambitions  from meeting sporting and music heroes to presenting his own radio show
Cathal O'Neill from Cathedral Road, Cork, with his dad Terry in December 2019. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Tue, 21 Dec, 2021 - 07:00

When Cathal O’Neill was born, doctors didn’t think he would live to see his first birthday, but he defied the odds.

The young man was born with spina bifida but lived every day to the full until he passed away late last year.

A wheelchair user, Cathal managed to achieve life ambitions like other kids, from getting to Disneyland and meeting sporting and music heroes to presenting his own radio show.

Cork city councillor Kenneth Collins proposed to honour his memory with a plaque in his beloved Fitzgerald’s Park in Cork, where he was one of the first people to test the fully accessible playground when it opened in 2015.

Plaque unveiling ceremony

Friends and family gathered at the park for the unveiling ceremony yesterday, where they remembered the boy who, like so many of his peers, wished to be a superhero and was to those who knew him.

The gesture was met with the most wonderful of sentiments by his mother, Pauline, who said: “Whenever I see a person’s name on a plaque like this, I say that person’s name out loud and then that person is never forgotten. 

"I hope people do the same for Cathal.”

