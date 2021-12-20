Irish Examiner view: Groundhog Day numbers face biggest test

The French, and Francophiles, have a favourite expression for times such as these, and have been using it for more than 170 years: “Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose.”

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

On this day last year, we were reporting a ban on journeys from Ireland to Britain (matching the actions of Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands) following the appearance of a virulent new form of Covid-19 in England.

This became known as Alpha, first identified in Kent. It was 50% more infectious than the original Sars-CoV-2 strain.

This is what we wrote then, and so closely does it resemble today’s message that we have simply cut and pasted the text from our edition of December 21, 2020: “... the worrying rise in figures over the past few days could force the Government’s hand about fast-forwarding further restrictions.

"Yesterday evening, the Department of Health reported 764 new cases of the virus and four further deaths, prompting a plea from chief medical officer Tony Holohan for people to stay at home and avoid restaurants and pubs ahead of the peak of the festive season.”

Since then, we have come to know Delta, first sequenced in India, and it became the dominant virus that we struggled with throughout 2021. It has been recorded as up to 80 to 90% more transmissible than the Alpha variant.

Now we have Omicron, sweeping the globe and even more transmissible than Delta.

In less than two weeks, it became the dominant strain of Covid-19 here.

It is leading to societies across Europe considering fresh lockdowns, after months of restored freedoms provided false hope.

The Netherlands is back in lockdown until mid-January, a move its prime minister, Mark Rutte, described as “unavoidable”.

Italy and Spain may follow suit this week.

The threat of further restrictions lingers here too, although Dr Holohan moved to dismiss as “entirely speculative” reports that Ireland was being readied for a raft of new lockdown measures.

A spokesperson for Micheál Martin said: “There are no plans for a December 30 meeting, no nuclear buttons.”

This weekend, we had a heavy softening-up from the statisticians, as projections from Nphet showed there could be up to 20,000 new Covid-19 cases a day at the peak of the fourth wave.

Optimistic modelling predicts 8,000 cases a day, with between 650 and 1,000 people in hospital.

The numbers depend on factors including the level of restrictions and adherence to social contact guidelines, offering hope that we will continue to avoid seeing anything like these numbers.

What they may achieve is to instil a lasting interest in statistics and data among the rank-and-file citizens of the country, who are struggling with the notion that Omicron is any respecter of the clock when everything we are told is that it delivers a 24-hour service that does not end at 8pm.

Another figure for you. There are 24 letters in the Greek alphabet and we are already past half way, with some variants of concern dropping off our radar (Kappa and Lambda anyone?).

Worryingly, we have not yet exhausted our supply of descriptors. Still to come are pi, rho, sigma, tau, upsilon, phi, chi, and si. The last letter is, of course, omega, the end.

It will be interesting to discover whether Covid has evolved a macabre sense of humour.