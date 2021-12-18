Irish Examiner view: Emergency action needed

Under normal circumstances the drive from Castletownbere to Slea Head might be one of the most pleasant road trips around Western Ireland. Some stunning sea scenery, a skirt around Killarney national park, the opportunity for a good pub lunch along the way.

But under different constraints and time penalties, such as driving an ambulance to an emergency, it could assume nightmarish proportions.

And that is what paramedics and patients now face according to evidence provided to the Oireachtas health committee who heard that crews can journey between 500km-700km in a day when they are despatched on county-to-county incidents.

Such travelling distances manifestly pose a threat to patients and make it highly unlikely that the ambulance service can reach its performance indicators. Cardiac arrests should be attended within 19 minutes “in order for the patient to survive” say guidelines.

A recent report confirmed that units turned up to a life-threatening event more than an hour after being called on more than 300 occasions over the first six months of the year.

In two cases — both in the west of Ireland — there was a more than two-hour delay before arrival.

Trade union Siptu is calling for increased staffing and points out that the working establishment of the INAS is 2,000 compared to 5,000 in Scotland while it has had to respond to an increase of more than 20% in calls since February 2021.

The budget for the service this year is €187.5m, an increase of €13.6m (7.8%) on last year. Next year it is expected to reach €200m.

Although dealing with emergencies may not suit everyone temperamentally, being a trained medical professional can be a highly satisfying vocation with an opportunity to provide genuine service to society, particularly in that famous “golden hour” where the nature of the response to an accident or an illness can frequently determine the outcome.

Given what we know now about the health challenges we face, an investment in both people and equipment would seem to be money well spent