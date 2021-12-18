Irish Examiner view: Fin de siècle feeling to Johnson regime

That clucking noise reaching a crescendo that you might be able to hear across the Irish Sea could be the sound of chickens coming home to roost. They may be fowls of different hues and shapes and sizes but collectively they create a lot of flutter.

At the epicentre of this is Boris Johnson, a standing joke to many people in Ireland and, increasingly it seems for many of the British, including his own colleagues, a joke of the very worst kind ― a joke which has gone on too long.

It takes a special kind of talent to oversee the loss of a majority of 23,000 in a seat which has been taken by opposition parties only twice in 190 years. But in the current climate ― a rising testiness about the stranglehold of pandemic restrictions on the economy; 100-strong rebellions in Parliament; sleazy allegations about standards; apprehension about the establishment of a tax-and-spend “covid state”; increasing costs threatening standards of living; interest rates heading north ―then this is not particularly fertile ground for an incumbent government.

Add to that the carefully-timed leak of photos of Conservative bright young things lounging around at party hq last Christmas in louche fashion, champagne and prosecco in hand. They were there to celebrate the electoral campaign of wannabe mayor Shaun Bailey (a failed campaign, although there is an expression about drowning your sorrows) but this was at a time when the populace of the rest of the country was prevented from meeting anyone outside their immediate “bubble.” To most of the British electorate this looked like another example of the “rules are for small people” philosophy which has consistently attached itself to the special advisors (“spads”).

Even worse for Boris, voters in North Shropshire hated his faltering references to Peppa Pig when he was addressing business leaders. This bumbling speech, say Liberal Democrat doorstep campaigners, impressed itself on the electorate. And not in a good way.

While there is a fin de siècle feel about the Johnson government there is a sense that one more major crisis is required to tip him out. Among the potential heirs are Liz Truss, Sajid Javid, Priti Patel and Rishi Sunak but even the normally sure-footed Sunak was caught out this week swanning around in hi-tech California while businesses at home were forced to close because of Omicron. Perhaps he has been taking lessons in own goals from Boris.