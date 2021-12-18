Irish Examiner view: The cognitive dissonance of hospitality closures

The ability to hold two mutually contradictory ideas in our collective minds is likely to be sorely tested with looming restrictions on the extents to which we can socialise and enjoy ourselves.
On the one hand we are being urged to swallow a further punitive constraint on liberty, with highly damaging consequences for hospitality and entertainment businesses, in order to show maximum consideration to our friends and our families and anyone who might be vulnerable to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.
On the other, having accepted that double vaccination and a booster are our best forms of defence, and that this be supplemented by regular testing, it is then suggested that we cannot enjoy a pizza and a glass of wine in a controlled setting after 8pm. Unless you are at a wedding, when midnight is the pumpkin hour.
This arbitrary cut-off time is short of intellectual rationale and those critics who suggest that it will simply drive seasonal get-togethers out of public sight are correct. The ability of the State to reintroduce such levels of proscription is wearing very thin and is unlikely to be sustainable.
People are going to make their own judgements about what is appropriate for them and that will be shaped by continuing scrutiny of the spread of omicron and, crucially, the levels of illness it generates. Unfortunately for Nphet, which deals in big aggregated numbers and anonymised detail, some of that evidence is going to be anecdotal.
Citizens have behaved with great common sense and tolerance and there is no real reason to believe this will change. But wrecking the economy for the second year running will breed an increasing resentment, particularly if it does not move us towards co-existence with the virus. More thought needs to be given to assisting those sectors and workers most at risk of financial punishment from this decision.