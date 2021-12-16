Irish Examiner view: Dogs at Christmas

That annual staple, the phrase “Dogs are for life, not just for Christmas”, no longer just applies to the festive period. Covid-19 forced a necessary reworking so that the slogan now reads: “Dogs are for life, not just the pandemic.”

Pet ownership surged during the difficult months of lockdown, not just here but all around the world. In the early days of the first lockdown in 2020, global internet searches by would-be pet owners increased by some 250%; one metric that gauges the universal appeal of a pandemic pooch.