Irish Examiner view: Long, winding road to truth

It is in no one’s wider and long-term interests, except those of the murderous perpetrators, for the truth behind the Miami Showband massacre in Co Down 46 years ago to remain unvalidated and ambiguous.
The most recent attempts to bring the facts into light have foundered upon the determination of the British government to bar all prosecutions relating to killings by soldiers and police during the Troubles. Three members of the band were shot dead by loyalist gunmen who posed as a fake army patrol. A report from the Oireachtas justice committee in 2006 found that British security forces colluded in the attack in Newry as the group travelled back to Dublin from a gig.
Stephen Travers, who was injured in the attack, said he halted his civil case against the defence ministry and agreed to settle because he could not see the British government position changing. No admission of liability was made.
Britain plans to table legislation next month proposing an amnesty for all state agents on the grounds that it serves no one to prosecute ageing soldiers and police involved in crimes 40 years or more ago. While this is an arguable legal position, the future in this country, and the status of any debate about reunification, however long that takes, is going to rely heavily on foundations of truth and reconciliation. This means all sides of the conflict will have to share what they know about dark episodes in our history. There can be no real closure or healing without that. Truth will out one day.