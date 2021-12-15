Irish Examiner view: Long, winding road to truth

It is in no one’s wider and long-term interests, except those of the murderous perpetrators, for the truth behind the Miami Showband massacre in Co Down 46 years ago to remain unvalidated and ambiguous.

The most recent attempts to bring the facts into light have foundered upon the determination of the British government to bar all prosecutions relating to killings by soldiers and police during the Troubles. Three members of the band were shot dead by loyalist gunmen who posed as a fake army patrol. A report from the Oireachtas justice committee in 2006 found that British security forces colluded in the attack in Newry as the group travelled back to Dublin from a gig.