Irish Examiner view: Whistleblower extradition would be blow to freedom of the press

The decision by senior English judges to allow the extradition of WikiLeaks whistleblower Julian Assange to the US, overturning the judgement of a lower court, is a blow to press freedom, whatever your views on the qualities of the protagonist and defendant.

Mr Assange was among those responsible for revealing to the world behaviours by US forces in their “war on terror” which still, and always will, redound to the detriment of that country’s reputation.