Irish Examiner view: Whistleblower extradition would be blow to freedom of the press

The decision by senior English judges to allow the extradition of WikiLeaks whistleblower Julian Assange to the US, overturning the judgement of a lower court, is a blow to press freedom, whatever your views on the qualities of the protagonist and defendant.
Mr Assange was among those responsible for revealing to the world behaviours by US forces in their “war on terror” which still, and always will, redound to the detriment of that country’s reputation.
His next hope lies with the British home secretary. It is likely, therefore, that this will eventually go to the European Court of Human Rights.
Unless the US drops the case first. Which it should. And then move on.
Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.
A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.Sign up
Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.Sign up
Sunday, December 12, 2021 - 7:00 PM
Sunday, December 12, 2021 - 9:00 PM
Sunday, December 12, 2021 - 12:00 PM