Irish Examiner view: Whistleblower extradition would be blow to freedom of the press

Mr Assange exposed behaviours by US forces in their “war on terror”.
Irish Examiner view: Whistleblower extradition would be blow to freedom of the press

Supporters outside Westminster Magistrates' Court, London. Picture: PA

Mon, 13 Dec, 2021 - 06:30

The decision by senior English judges to allow the extradition of WikiLeaks whistleblower Julian Assange to the US, overturning the judgement of a lower court, is a blow to press freedom, whatever your views on the qualities of the protagonist and defendant.

Mr Assange was among those responsible for revealing to the world behaviours by US forces in their “war on terror” which still, and always will, redound to the detriment of that country’s reputation. 

His next hope lies with the British home secretary. It is likely, therefore, that this will eventually go to the European Court of Human Rights. 

Unless the US drops the case first. Which it should. And then move on.

Read More

Explainer: The timeline of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange’s 11 years of legal troubles

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu Jan 7, 2021 Irish Examiner view: Martin's Booster charge is unfair
Biden Irish Examiner view: Timid approach on Iran is wrong
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Race - Yas Marina Circuit Irish Examiner view: Dramatic Formula One finish was one for the ages
WikileaksWar on terrorPerson: Julian Assange
<p>It is not yet clear how a new system would be enforceable when it comes to people crossing the border from the Republic to Northern Ireland if latest UK bill is introduced into law.</p>

Irish Examiner View: An indirect assault on the NI protocol

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices