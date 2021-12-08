Irish Examiner view: Warning signs of property price inflation

The news that many parents are releasing family funds to help their children clamber up the slippery pole to home ownership may not come as a shock, but the size of the sums now needed reaffirms that property price inflation has taken off. And we all know how well that ended last time.

Figures from the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) show the dependence on “the bank of mum and dad” to help make up the €52,000 deposit for a first-time mortgage while the median deposit required for a mover purchaser is €135,000.