Irish Examiner view: Day the world started to fight back

It was one year ago this morning, at 6.31am, that the world started its fightback against Covid-19 and the global pandemic which has wrecked and disrupted so many lives.

The first crusader was an unlikely superheroine. 90-year-old grandmother Margaret Keenan, who hailed originally from Enniskillen, in the North but lived in Coventry for 60 years, received the world’s first dose of PfizerBioNTech administered outside of clinical trials. Three weeks later she received her second jab ― this was in the early days before the gaps between innoculations were lengthened in order to maximise the availability of vaccines so that more people could benefit more quickly from the programme. Then this September Margaret, or Maggie as she likes to be called, received her booster.

Since that momentous day 12 months ago more than eight billion people have been vaccinated worldwide. According to the World Health Organisation there have been 266 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, with some 90 million of those in Europe, including the United Kingdom. Globally there have been 5.25 million deaths.

Highest vaccination rate

Ireland has one of the highest vaccination rates in Europe and has delivered more than eight million doses. There have been 594,250 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 5,707 deaths, according to the WHO. The Reuters Covid tracker calculates that more than 84% of our population is vaccinated and forecasts that will increase by another 10% in the next month.

When Margaret Keenan received her first vaccination there were attempts to debunk the story through the spreading of fake news, across the internet of course, that she was an actor; that the photographs had been doctored; even that she was known to have died in 2008. None of this was true but indicated the lengths that conspiracy theorists are prepared to travel to sustain their pet views.

After her third injection three months ago she was asked why people should come forward for their vaccine and replied: “It’s saving their lives, their family’s lives, and it is helping the health service, so what more can I say – go for it, go and have it done, you will feel much better for it, it is going to help you, and help others.” She was right then, and is still correct now, a point dramatically underlined by Professor Sarah Gilbert, who used her BBC Dimbleby Lecture on Monday night to reinforce the dangers of relaxing our collective guard against this, and future, pandemics.

Professor Gilbert, is one of the creators and a driving force behind the development of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, two billion doses of which have been delivered to more than 170 countries across every continent in the 11 months since it was authorised.

“It is obvious” said Gilbert “that this pandemic is not done with us” before she warned that the next could be even more lethal.

“This will not be the last time a virus threatens our lives and our livelihoods,” she said.

The truth is, the next one could be worse. It could be more contagious, or more lethal, or both.

Gilbert stated that the scientific advances and knowledge gained in research through fighting against the coronavirus must not be lost and that further investment must be delivered and maintained.

“We cannot allow a situation where we have gone through all we have gone through, and then find that the enormous economic losses we have sustained mean that there is still no funding for pandemic preparedness,” she said. “Just as we invest in armed forces and intelligence and diplomacy to defend against wars, we must invest in people, research, manufacturing and institutions to defend against pandemics.”

She was speaking as the British government was preparing to announce the chair of a long-awaited inquiry into Covid and the ramifications of failures in that country’s management of the crisis. There is pressure on MPs to include an investigation into the impact that rule-breaking by prominent figures and state office holders had on general compliance.

Here in Ireland there has been general acknowledgement that there will be a need for a similar inquiry but in terms of timing the political view has been reminiscent of Augustine of Hippo’s views on chastity: “yes, but not yet.” Might it be too much to ask the Taoiseach and his colleagues to set out a timeline. Or, failing that if Omicron is felt to be too distracting, to at least take a stab at establishing some terms of reference to help the debate along.