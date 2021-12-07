Irish Examiner view: Blow winds and crack your cheeks

It’s that time of year for battening down the hatches, or clambering on the high stool as the wind and rain rage outside. Storm Barra, a name associated indelibly with the mythology of Cork, is coming to town.

Today’s weather warning covers Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, and Galway, with winds expected to reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km per hour and severe or damaging gusts of up to 130km per hour. The highest marine alert, red, has been applied to Ireland’s south-west coast from Mizen Head to Loop Head to Slyne Head.

Met Éireann says that disruption to power and travel are likely and added: “High waves, high tides, heavy rain, and storm surge will lead to wave overtopping and a significant possibility of coastal flooding.”

Cork City Council has also warned of localised flooding. CUH has cancelled all inpatient and outpatient services and Covid-19 vaccinations have been rescheduled. Schools, third-level institutions, and shops have all closed and flights have been cancelled.

Met Éireann has warned the public not to make unnecessary journeys and to ensure that outdoor street furniture should be taken in or tied down and cautioned also that Christmas decorations could be damaged.

Its head of forecasting, Evelyn Cusack, said, with some understatement: “It will be a pretty horrid day”.

This is not a time to take unnecessary risks. The requirements of working from home have schooled us to be more accepting of temporary injunctions to sit tight and to have the necessary resources and provisions to hand.

In doing so, we should also keep a weather eye out for neighbours and their wellbeing.

There are workers who have to go out and about to keep essential goods and services moving, and wandering like King Lear around the blasted heath muttering: “Blow, winds, and crack your cheeks! Rage, blow! You cataracts and hurricanoes, spout.” Think of them and don’t create extra work by taking chances.