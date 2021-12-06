Irish Examiner view: Protecting the planet starts with recycling

You can judge much of a citizenry’s determination to alter behaviours to tackle climate change by its attitude to a relatively small-scale personal issue — the management of domestic recycling.

Some countries have a formidably strict list of rules. In Japan, where refuse is collected every day, there is a strong delineation between how various types of material are recycled. Housing developments and apartments typically have a block “monitor”, who will double-check that everyone is abiding by the collective regulations. There are financial penalties for regular offenders and, as ever more worrying statistics emerge about the levels of plastic waste in the world’s oceans being consumed by wildlife, and their eventual return into the human food chain, Japan achieves a recycling figure of 84% for its plastic waste. The American figure, by comparison, is around 10%. The country has also, for many years, implemented a legal requirement on retailers and manufacturers to take back used air conditioners, televisions, washing machines, and refrigerators.

In Europe, Norway and Germany are among the most effective recyclers, with the German system famously relying on six different-coloured bins that indicate to users what kind of waste can be placed where: Yellow for plastics, blue for paper and cardboard, white for clear glass, brown for coloured glass, green for green glass, and a sixth bin for food waste and organic matter.

The system is backed by a series of fines for dumping waste in public spaces or placing recycling into the wrong bin. Pizza boxes cannot go into the paper and cardboard bin, for example, because they contain food residues.

How do we compare against these martinets of the world of waste? Not particularly well is the answer, with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) noting that recycling rates have dropped, while waste generation has risen, despite EU targets to close the gap in the next four years.

The EPA’s latest report, covering 2019, shows that municipal waste increased by 6% to 3.1m tonnes; packaging waste increased by 11% to 1.1m tonnes; and hazardous waste increased by 10%.

Recycling of municipal waste fell from 41% in 2016 to 37% in 2019, while recycling of packaging fell from 70% in 2013 to 62% in 2019. Ireland’s amount of waste produced is far above the EU average, the EPA’s report said, with more than half generated from households.

“This amounted to 628kg of municipal waste per person in Ireland in 2019, an increase from 600kg per person in 2018 and 577kg per person in 2017,” the EPA said. The European average is 502kg per person.

Energy recovery

One success story for Ireland in its disappointing recent performance has been in energy recovery, by which the organic part of waste is converted to some form of usable energy, such as incinerating waste to generate electricity, heat, or fuel, a process which is seen as preferable to landfill.

Some 15% of municipal waste was sent to landfill in 2019, compared with 61% a decade earlier. Municipal waste sent for incineration with energy recovery over the same period jumped from 4% in 2009 to 46% in 2019.

Recent research from Permanent TSB and data analytics and brand consultancy firm Kantar found that most Irish people believe in being more environmentally friendly and want to tackle the climate crisis. However, this is not matched by a willingness to change personal behaviour to do so. Just 6% placed global warming at the top of a list of issues which must be confronted, while a quarter had it in their top three.

Climate change is just one of many issues of concern to Irish people today, and it is not the most salient.

It ranks seventh in issues we feel need to be addressed, after the cost of living, access to quality healthcare, homelessness, the price of housing, Covid-19, and affordable rents,” the report’s executive summary said.

Meanwhile the EPA is placing great hope on the swift implementation of “circular economy policy” — keeping materials, components, and products in use for as long as possible — to close the gap. It may have been cheered by news from Britain of the man who claims to have that nation’s oldest working iron, an 80-year-old Morphy Richards Senior bought by his grandmother for 41 shillings, around €41 in today’s money. It has worked reliably ever since.

Built-in obsolescence is one of the principles on which many modern companies have based their commercial expansion. Its days are numbered.