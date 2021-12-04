Drink in haste, repent at leisure

In Ireland we like a drink. But, when we have overindulged, we feel more guilty than any other nation.
That is a headline conclusion from the latest version of the Global Drugs Survey which finds that while Australia gets more drunk than any other country (Ireland is seventh on that list) when it comes to regrets, well, we have a few. We feel remorse about a quarter of the time, top of the list for emotional self-flagellation, followed closely by Poland.
More than 32,000 people participated in this wide-ranging annual research and the latest findings are drawn from 2020. It was in March of that year that Covid-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data covers a wide range of substances and stimulants including alcohol, tobacco, opioids, ketamine, nitrous oxide, amphetamines, e-cigarettes, poppers, LSD, MDMA (ecstasy), and benzodiazepines. It also asks questions about Covid-safe practices for the consumption of cannabis and cocaine.
Being drunk is defined as having consumed “so much that your physical and mental faculties are impaired to the point where your balance/speech was affected, you were unable to focus clearly on things and that your conversation and behaviours were very obviously different to people who know you”. We Irish acknowledge getting drunk on 20 occasions per year with the Australians leading the way with 26.7 and Mexico back-marking at 8.9. The overwhelming reason for feeling regret after getting into a state is that individuals felt they consumed too much alcohol too quickly. The second most prominent cause is mixing different types of drink.
The report carries a poignant section where respondents are asked to summarise their feelings about 2020 with the results presented in a word-cloud: “Challenging; boring; stressful; disappointing; lonely; lost; chaos; isolation...” There is no such thing as a happy drunk. This proves it.