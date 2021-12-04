Drink in haste, repent at leisure

In Ireland we like a drink. But, when we have overindulged, we feel more guilty than any other nation.

That is a headline conclusion from the latest version of the Global Drugs Survey which finds that while Australia gets more drunk than any other country (Ireland is seventh on that list) when it comes to regrets, well, we have a few. We feel remorse about a quarter of the time, top of the list for emotional self-flagellation, followed closely by Poland.