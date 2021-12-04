Irish Examiner view: A dangerous moment for European freedoms

We need to consider very seriously the momentum that is growing among some EU colleagues for lockdowns, and other punitive exclusionary measures, targeting those people who have declined vaccinations or resisted additional doses delivering extra protection.
Does it worry us that these initiatives are being championed from Germany and Austria, or that the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, herself a physician, has given tacit support to the views of incoming chancellor Olaf Scholz who believes that vaccinations should be compulsory? She wants all 27 member states to consider the same question.
While we reflect on the number of other households we might be able to invite home, or getting six people around a table, or extending Covid certificates, no one of credibility in Ireland has yet argued for an absolute vaccine mandate.
And that is just as well, given that we are still learning about Omicron. There are mixed messages about its impact and much of what we think remains theoretical. Vaccines appear to provide good protection against debilitating illness but no certainty against infection or onward transmission. There is nothing to prove that a group of diners who have been inoculated are “safe”, just that they are better protected against consequences.
Medical compulsion, something not even Communist China has yet contemplated, will produce dangerous division and we should be aware that a proportion of resistors are of different ethnicities or from disadvantaged backgrounds. Selecting them for mandatory treatment is not part of the spirit of this Republic.