Irish Examiner view: Customers bed in as snowstorm hits Ikea store

Stranded customers and staff turned the furniture shop in the Jutland region of Denmark into a makeshift hotel sleeping on display beds 
Up to 12 inches of snow fell in the city of Aalborg in the Jutland region trapping the customers and employees when the Ikea store closed on Wednesday. File picture: Matt Morton/PA

Fri, 03 Dec, 2021 - 08:16

It is just as well that Ikea showrooms display products that have been already assembled, unlike the ones the Swedish furniture, lighting, and DIY company sells. 

Otherwise, customers in a showroom in Denmark stranded in a snowstorm would probably have had to rush to the tools section and then spend hours wielding screwdrivers, electric drills, and those dreaded Allen keys in order to get a night’s sleep.

The store in the city of Aalborg in the Jutland region was turned into a makeshift hotel after six customers and about two dozen employees were stranded by a snowstorm and spent the night there, sleeping on the display beds.

Customers and employees trapped

Up to 12 inches of snow fell, trapping the customers and employees when the shop closed on Wednesday.

“We slept in the furniture exhibitions and our showroom on the first floor, where we have beds, mattresses, and sofa beds,” store manager Peter Elmose told the Ekstra Bladet newspaper. 

People could “pick the exact bed they always have wanted to try”.

That brings sampling the products to a whole new level.

