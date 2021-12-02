Irish Examiner view: No apology

Earlier this week, Prince Charles observed Britain’s former colony, Barbados, become a republic at the ceremony in the Caribbean island that saw the British royal standard lowered and a new flag put in its place.

In a stirring and widely praised speech, the Prince of Wales acknowledged the “appalling atrocity of slavery”, describing it as something “which forever stains our history”. However, he offered no apology for it. That appears to be the position of the British Crown with regard to its centuries of invasion and colonisation. Ten years ago, his mother came to Ireland and, while she made significant gestures of reconciliation, Queen Elizabeth II offered no apology for past wrongs.