Irish Examiner view: Gender quotas will be fair game

Female leadership
Irish Examiner view: Gender quotas will be fair game

Saoirse Noonan of Republic of Ireland celebrates after scoring her side's ninth goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifying group A match between Republic of Ireland and Georgia at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Picture:  Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Thu, 02 Dec, 2021 - 05:30

If anyone still regards women’s soccer, GAA, or rugby as the Cinderellas of sport, they need to think again. The number of females playing football, camogie, and rugby is growing every year, while an average audience of 209,000 watched the Republic of Ireland’s 11-0 win over Georgia on Tuesday night on RTÉ2. The peak viewership for the soccer international was 340,000 as Vera Pauw’s side made it a record victory in what was a major boost to their hopes of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. This begs the question that if our female sports stars can make winning decisions on the field of play, why are so few of them making equally important decisions in leadership management roles?

On a positive note, the Government plans to ensure that women will need to make up 40% of the leadership of sporting organisations by 2023.

Sports Minister Jack Chambers warned that organisations may face gender quotas in the years to come if that target is missed. “We’re setting a target of 40% minimum of both genders on boards of sporting organisations, which is reflective of our policy in the State,” he said at the launch of the sports action plan.

Considering the amount of female, as well as male, taxpayers’ money that goes into funding sport in Ireland, it is only right that the governing organisations should be more sporting in how they run their affairs.

Read More

Georgia trouncing draws record RTÉ audience for women's international

More in this section

Brexit Irish Examiner view: Ports continue to battle the Brexit storm
Coronavirus rates Irish Examiner view: Message of hope as the band plays on
Irish Examiner view: Message to a willing public must be clear Irish Examiner view: Message to a willing public must be clear
<p>In a stirring and widely praised speech, the Prince of Wales acknowledged the 'appalling atrocity of slavery', describing it as something 'which forever stains our history'.</p>

Irish Examiner view: No apology

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices