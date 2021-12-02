Irish Examiner view: Gender quotas will be fair game

If anyone still regards women’s soccer, GAA, or rugby as the Cinderellas of sport, they need to think again. The number of females playing football, camogie, and rugby is growing every year, while an average audience of 209,000 watched the Republic of Ireland’s 11-0 win over Georgia on Tuesday night on RTÉ2. The peak viewership for the soccer international was 340,000 as Vera Pauw’s side made it a record victory in what was a major boost to their hopes of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. This begs the question that if our female sports stars can make winning decisions on the field of play, why are so few of them making equally important decisions in leadership management roles?
On a positive note, the Government plans to ensure that women will need to make up 40% of the leadership of sporting organisations by 2023.
Sports Minister Jack Chambers warned that organisations may face gender quotas in the years to come if that target is missed. “We’re setting a target of 40% minimum of both genders on boards of sporting organisations, which is reflective of our policy in the State,” he said at the launch of the sports action plan.
Considering the amount of female, as well as male, taxpayers’ money that goes into funding sport in Ireland, it is only right that the governing organisations should be more sporting in how they run their affairs.