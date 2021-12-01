Irish Examiner view: Message of hope as the band plays on

Then, as now, we seemed to be at the mercy of a terrifying virus that could strike anyone down. Then, as now, the source of our affliction was unclear.

Then, as now, there were multiple theories about how it moved from victim to victim. Then, as now, the cost of combating infection could be counted in billions.

Then, as now, there were wild suggestions (“it is spread by tourists”; “it is spread by kissing”) swirling around.

Then, as now, there was a constituency of doomsayers willing to draw big conclusions about the future of humankind and who saw religious and moral lessons in how our behaviours contributed to potential calamity.

Then, as now, governments and administrations struggled to get ahead of what was happening and wrestled with a range of difficult messages to communicate.

And yet, although there has been a devastating loss of life and illness, we have learned to live with the HIV/Aids pandemic (the World Health Organization prefers to describe it as a global epidemic).

Up to one million people died from Aids related illnesses last year bringing the global total since the virus was identified to some 36m people. Nearly 100m have become infected with HIV over the same period.

We have not conquered Human Immunodeficiency Virus, or its next stage, Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome. Aids remains a principal cause of death in sub-Saharan Africa.

But we know what it is and the range of preventative actions and treatments that can confront it. Far fewer people living with HIV now develop Aids and those who do are often patients who have not been tested or taken treatment.

Once HIV treatment has started, death due to Aids, usually caused by a malign cocktail of other ailments, is much rarer. Tragically, that progress has been damaged because most people living with HIV do not have access to Covid-19 vaccines with studies in England and South Africa showing that their risk of dying is double that of the general population.

Fewer than 3% of people in Africa have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while HIV testing has fallen 41%.

It is 40 years since the first case of Aids was identified in Britain, with Ireland following 12 months later. The rate of Aids was relatively low compared with other countries in Europe but increased rapidly in the late ’80s before peaking in 1993 and falling back in the rest of the century because of the early use of highly active antiretroviral therapies.

Since 2001 there has been a detailed case-based reporting system providing high levels of accurate and complete epidemiological data about distribution and transmission. This led to informed decisions on education, prevention, and treatment.

We have a lot to learn from Aids and our responses at that time. While there was initially a high level of hysteria and stigmatising of certain groups (gay people, haemophiliacs, sex workers) a more mature and thoughtful analysis emerged.

There were no overwhelming calls for segregation or lockdown or masking or distancing or the potential, and increasing, risks of social division between the “vaxed” and the “unvaxed” or the “masked” and the “unmasked”. Or to put it another way, the more protected and the more vulnerable.

One of the differences between now and the ’80s is the 24-hour news cycle. Another is the always-on social media. Yet another is the political climate.

The defining book of the early years of Aids was And the Band Played On by San Francisco journalist Randy Shilts, who died of Aids in 1994, seven years after its publication. The title was his way of saying that society had adopted a “business as usual” approach to an extraordinary situation.

But at another level it is a very human desire to seek continuity and comfort in familiarity.

While we veer from uncertainty to apprehension several times an hour we have had a good, early warning of Omicron thanks to the school of medicine at Witwatersrand University.

We know what tools are available to us at present and further weapons will be developed. Life should not become a pallid imitation of reality, nor should we scare ourselves senseless.

The band needs to keep playing, albeit at a different tempo for now.