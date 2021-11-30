Irish Examiner view: Message to a willing public must be clear

A picture might tell a thousand words but the photographs from vaccination centres around Ireland in recent days could not be parsed in 10,000. Citizens turned out in their droves to get their booster vaccinations. Many queued for hours to do so in the bitter cold, under a grey November sky, while early Christmas shoppers milled around nearby. It was nearly normal, but not quite.

There was considerable frustration, of course. Too many people were waiting for hours in the middle of winter as they queued for a vaccine that would help them get through the rest of the season with some peace of mind. This needs to be addressed quickly.

But there was a sense of hope too. People were taking decisive action against this dreadful virus. They were quite literally voting with their feet to get their booster jabs and get on with their lives.

When Nphet released its recommendations last week, there was a groundswell of action driven by the public to combat the spread of Covid-19. Christmas parties and events were cancelled, childrens’ parties were postponed, family gatherings were parked for now. Birthday party invitations were withdrawn, playdates postponed and nativity plays paused.

Initial vox pops, by no means scientific but indicative of the public mood, indicated that people will have their younger children vaccinated when the doors open to 5 to 11-year-olds.

Yet again, people have shown that they are willing to do their bit to stay safe and keep others safe at the same time. There have been several occasions during this pandemic where there has been a real sense that citizens have grasped what action needs to be taken before the actual decisions have been taken in the corridors of power. This was one such occasion.

There is an appreciation among the public that this is a story that consists of many moving parts: virus numbers; ICU beds, booster take-up; antigen testing; masks for children.

But each time, citizens have demonstrated a willingness to do what needs to be done.

If that can-do attitude is to be adequately rewarded and, indeed, respected then it is incumbent on the Government to ensure that the messaging is as clear as possible.

To say that this has not always been the case is somewhat of an understatement. This week for example, we have seen the introduction of antigen testing in schools but the process for parents and staff is far from straightforward. People want their booster dose, but are still not sure of where, when and how. Just yesterday, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly in an attempt to clear up the confusion around one of the great family Christmas traditions said pantos could go ahead but suggested children should not attend them.

The public is only too aware that the new Omicron variant is another bump in the road as we try to navigate our way out of this pandemic. The vast majority will play their part if new measures are needed.

But if this is to work, the Government needs to heed its own message and keep us all together while we're in this.