Irish Examiner view: And the North wind shall blow

The near 160km/h gales which have ravaged the north of England and torn along the Irish Sea are the opening blasts of what we must now learn to regard as storm season.
Arwen is a very Welsh name, although culturally appropriated by J.R.R. Tolkien for the Princess of the Elves in. Perhaps, next time, we will have an Irish name. Bertie, for example?
Although we are often encouraged to bow down before the power and impact of global technology, this weekend’s storm (which was a red alert, just like our own Ophelia from 2017), and the emergence of the Omicron variant, serve to remind us that it is the force of nature that is dominant, and is likely to remain so as we work through the gears of global warming.
The recent report that the number of coastal properties in Ireland threatened by climate change flooding is going to increase from 62,000 to 70,000 is a weather warning we cannot afford to ignore.
Homes built in flood risk areas will become increasingly difficult, or impossible, to insure.
As Ireland has thousands of miles of coastline we need a national strategy to head off difficult consequences.