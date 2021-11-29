Irish Examiner view: A little night music

Stephen Sondheim 1930 – 2021
Irish Examiner view: A little night music

Stephen Sondheim, who died on Friday morning at his home in Connecticut.

Mon, 29 Nov, 2021 - 05:28

The lights will go down in London’s theatreland tonight to mark the passing of one of the giants of Broadway, and a musical lyricist whose work has been compared with Shakespeare.

Stephen Sondheim entered the world at the height of the Great Depression and left it during challenging and complex times. Fitting for a composer and maestro who could take modern complexity, unravel it and make it both relevant and poignant for his millions of adoring fans. Sondheim was mentored by another famous name, Oscar Hammerstein, and possesses a roll call of successes including a hugely memorable collaboration with Leonard Bernstein on West Side Story.

He also knew how failure tasted. His Merrily We Roll Along bombed after being savaged by critics and closed after 16 days in New York. Sondheim said that this almost drove him away from his profession. It is now regarded as a classic to stand alongside Sunday in the Park with George and Into the Woods.

But there is one song which deserves recognition as Sondheim’s epitaph, displaying, as it does, a mix of psychology, ambiguity, conflict and disappointment. ‘Send in the Clowns’ from A Little Night Music presents tragedy as comedy and talks of two people trying, and failing, to make a connection. It has been recorded by more than 900 artists. It is a very modern message and very Sondheim. And a very good way to remember him.

Read More

Tributes pour in for ‘musical theatre giant of our times’ Stephen Sondheim

More in this section

Sweden Politics Irish Examiner view: Not enough female leaders in Europe
Meng Hongwei Irish Examiner view: Interpol chief controversy damages its international reputation
Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine effectiveness Irish Examiner view: Follow the Israel model and provide boosters for all adults
<p>International passengers walk through the arrivals area at Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport in London, England. Flights from Southern Africa were suspended immediately as governments sought to tackle the emerging Omicron variant of Covid-19. Picture: Getty</p>

Irish Examiner view: Two steps forward and one back

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices