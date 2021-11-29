Irish Examiner view: A little night music

The lights will go down in London’s theatreland tonight to mark the passing of one of the giants of Broadway, and a musical lyricist whose work has been compared with Shakespeare.
Stephen Sondheim entered the world at the height of the Great Depression and left it during challenging and complex times. Fitting for a composer and maestro who could take modern complexity, unravel it and make it both relevant and poignant for his millions of adoring fans. Sondheim was mentored by another famous name, Oscar Hammerstein, and possesses a roll call of successes including a hugely memorable collaboration with Leonard Bernstein on West Side Story.
He also knew how failure tasted. His Merrily We Roll Along bombed after being savaged by critics and closed after 16 days in New York. Sondheim said that this almost drove him away from his profession. It is now regarded as a classic to stand alongside Sunday in the Park with George and Into the Woods.
But there is one song which deserves recognition as Sondheim’s epitaph, displaying, as it does, a mix of psychology, ambiguity, conflict and disappointment. ‘Send in the Clowns’ from A Little Night Music presents tragedy as comedy and talks of two people trying, and failing, to make a connection. It has been recorded by more than 900 artists. It is a very modern message and very Sondheim. And a very good way to remember him.