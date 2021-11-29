Irish Examiner view: Two steps forward and one back

If Covid-19 has taught us anything — other than a renewed deference for science coupled with our inability to juggle lots of numbers at the same time — then it is to take nothing for granted.

Just before the weekend nearly 100,000 South Africans were preparing to fly across the globe for long awaited reunions with family and friends over the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Now, they find the world has locked them out after their country’s doctors identified and, with commendable transparency, rapidly shared information on a new development in the coronavirus spike protein, making it, as the epidemiologists like to say, a “variant of concern”.

Governments, accused of moving too slowly to respond to the Delta version, have jumped to in face of its latest rendition, now dubbed Omicron.

Flights from Southern Africa were suspended immediately, and those people who are able to make their way to other nations face the risk of compulsory quarantine set at what often appears to be deliberately punitive levels.

Governments and their advisers have insufficient information about the behaviour of Omicron and, at best, can only buy time to contain its spread which cannot be prevented. As we have seen this weekend cases have already started to emerge in continental Europe and the UK, Israel, Hong Kong, and Egypt.

When Covid was first identified there were leading scientists who warned that its impact would be with us for at least three years. They tended to be ushered away from the limelight because this was, and is, a difficult message to promulgate.

We are now on the cusp of two years’ experience of the pandemic. Tweaks to existing vaccines to deal with the new mutation effectively may be available three months after researchers have had the chance to gather evidence. That would take us through to late March or April.

At the moment the dangers posed by B.1.1.529, its original name before it went all Greek on us, and its ability to avoid our protections, are theoretical and need to be validated by data from the real world.

There have been a profusion of warnings that a failure to ensure that the benefits of vaccination are universally available to poorer countries would come back to bite us and this topic, under the heading of “no one is safe until everyone is safe” needs to be rapidly reopened.

It is calculated that only some 3% of people in lower income states have been inoculated. This compares to 60% in the developed world.

Former UK prime minister Gordon Brown said a new global accord on distribution needed to be reached and accused the European Union of “neocolonialism” by buying up vaccines made in South Africa.

“Covid is spreading uninhibited among unprotected people but is mutating with new variants emerging out of the poorest countries and now threatening to unleash themselves on even fully vaccinated people in the rich countries of the world” he said.

Brown is right about this as he has been for the past fifteen months. Vaccines have previously responded well to the emergence of new strains. We should cleave towards the side of optimism even if it seems to be a matter of two steps forward and one back.