This year's Collins Dictionary additions include NFT, cheugy, and pingdemic
Irish Examiner view: New words degrade our shared language

Poet Laureate Seamus Heaney in 2006: Would hardly approve of such a degradation of our language. Picture: Niall Carson/PA.

Sat, 27 Nov, 2021 - 07:20

It should be enhancing when new words enter the vocabulary and it is enjoyable when they enrich us with their sound and beauty. And their clarity, that being the main characteristic required to assist communication.

Sad to say, therefore, that this year’s selections of additions to the Collins English Dictionary fall short on several counts.

We are not sure how many readers will know what “NFT” means, or even what a non-fungible token is used for. “Cheugy”, another Word of the Year, is ugly to look at and listen to in equal proportions. 

If that makes us uncool, then so be it. “Neopronouns”, another selection, are designed to obscure meaning, the precise opposite of the purpose of language. 

“Pingdemic”, at least, contains an element of humour and is a continuation of the themes of 2020 when “lockdown” was the most popular new word to enter the dictionary.

The degradation of our shared language, and its continued appropriation by elites, and self-selecting minority interests, does not help any of us. 

None of these would be the words of Yeats, or Synge or Beckett, or Joyce or JB Keane, or Heaney. They divide and exclude rather than unite. 

And in a nation where we enjoy speech we should think twice, and more, before using any of the class of 2021.

NFT, pingdemic and neopronoun named among top 10 words of 2021

