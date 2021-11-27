Irish Examiner view: Ireland has a stake in easing the migrant crisis 

In a Booker longlisted novel From a Low and Quiet Sea, Irish writer Donal Ryan recounts the story of a Syrian doctor, Farouk, who decides to flee his homeland with his family after local fundamentalists butcher a small boy.

He takes to sea, with his wife and daughter, under the guidance of human traffickers. The result is a catastrophe, but Farouk eventually makes it to Ireland and a new future.

It is unlikely that migrants will head directly to Ireland in rubber boats, but this does not distance us from the events of the past few days off the French coast, or make us secure from the flows of humanity in the future.

We are part of the European Union, where collective borders are under increasing pressure, and our nearest neighbours are experiencing similar difficulties.

At one level it is worth asking why, if Britain is such an unsatisfactory destination, that so many people should be risking life and limb to reach its shores across a dangerous and busy waterway as winter makes such voyages more perilous by the day.

Trafficking gangs

The answer clearly is, because they can, which returns a focus upon the level of French determination to deal with the trafficking gangs.

While French interior minister Gerald Darmanin says that migrants are “often attracted” by Britain’s labour market, the numbers moving across from France increasingly resembles a failure between Britain, France, and therefore the wider EU, to deal with a massive organised crime enterprise.

Monsieur Darmanin says that most of the heads of the trafficking “mafia” live in London and it is incumbent upon the British to arrest them. Meanwhile, images emerging from France show local police standing by while a dinghy is launched.

Zoe Gardner from the Joint Council of Welfare for Immigrants said:

It’s absolutely horrendous, those images of the French police standing by while children got onto one of those unsafe vessels are shocking to me.

If the EU proves incapable of managing borders of member countries then it will, ultimately, lead to the collapse of the Schengen Agreement and the free movement of persons and labour across the continent.

This is a fundamentally important issue, far larger than disputes between the British and the French which have been with us since time immemorial.

It needs to be solved, and that solution must start with the defeat of gangsterdom.

Ireland has a stake in this challenge beyond the bounds of common humanity, whether or not it is apparent to us when we observe appalling scenes off the coast of Calais.