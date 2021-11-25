Irish Examiner view: Urban renewal on Leeside is step in right direction

Extensive new office and residential space proposed for east part of Cork city
An artist's impression of Cork South Docks proposal by O'Callaghan Properties.

Thu, 25 Nov, 2021 - 07:46

The ambitious plans by O’Callaghan Properties for the redevelopment of the decrepit and dilapidated Cork south docks area is a welcome addition to the re-imagining of Ireland’s second city.

This mixed development will, if granted planning permission, result in the provision of extensive new office and residential space to the east of the city.

According to MD Brian O’Callaghan the proposal includes the building of 2,000 residential units, something that is badly needed in the city.

There are also long-term plans for up 20,000 residential units as Cork City is predicted to grow by 50% by 2040 under the National Development Plan.

Rail network

Provision is being made in the project for a bridge over the River Lee to accommodate a light rail network from Ballincollig to Kent railway station and over to the south docks.

The OCP plans underpin the €405m regeneration plan for Cork announced last March by the Taoiseach, while a city boundary extension two years ago increased the urban population by 85,000 to 210,000.

However, there is a long way to go before Cork can become a real counterpoint to the capital, particularly as there remains a huge disparity between Cork and Dublin.

The population of what is known as the Greater Dublin Area, which takes in parts of Meath, Kildare, and Wicklow is now close to two million. Such dominance is neither economically healthy nor sustainable.

