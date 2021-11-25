Irish Examiner view: Democracy is not perfect —but we must speak up for it

“No one pretends that democracy is perfect or all-wise. Indeed, it has been said that democracy is the worst form of government, except for all those other forms that have been tried.”

That reflection, by Winston Churchill on November 11, 1947, is as relevant today as it was in the aftermath of the Second World War.

The criticism by Frank Clarke, former chief justice, of a British government proposal to bring in legislation that would allow it to override court judgments, is a stark reminder of the fragility of democracy and the need for

constant vigilance to nurture it.

Justice Clarke described the plans as a “serious attack” on the rule of law and a “fundamental breach” of the separation of powers.

Last month, Britain’s justice secretary, Dominic Raab, announced details about how he plans to prevent interference from Strasbourg in British matters, as part of his overhaul of the Human Rights Act.

He indicated that the British government would seek to establish a mechanism to allow ministers to override court judgments, whether passed by the European Court of Human Rights or British judges.

Britain is not the only supposedly civilised country where democracy and the rule of law are under attack.

From the shocking scenes at the US Capitol on January 6 to the authoritarian tendencies exhibited by some EU states, to the rise of populism around the world, democracy is under threat like never before in peacetime.

A recent study by a Stockholm-based think-tank makes for sober reading. A report released on Monday by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) reveals that a growing number of countries are sliding towards authoritarianism, while the number of established democracies under threat has never been so high.

Populist politics

Populist politics, a tendency of countries to mimic the anti-democratic behaviour of others, and disinformation used to divide societies are mainly to blame, the intergovernmental organisation said.

“The number of countries moving in an authoritarian direction in 2020 outnumbered those going in a democratic direction,” the report says.

“The pandemic has prolonged this existing negative trend into a five-year stretch, the longest such period since the start of the third wave of democratisation, in the 1970s.

Democratically elected governments, including established democracies, are increasingly adopting authoritarian tactics.

Some of the most worrying examples of democratic deficits can be found in large countries such as Brazil and India. The US and three members of the European Union — Hungary, Poland, and Slovenia (which holds the chair of the EU in 2021) — have also seen worrying democratic declines.

We are more fortunate in Ireland, but we must never become complacent.

Derived from the Greek word ‘demos’, to mean the rule of the people, democracy is a fragile flower that we all must nourish, even as our human rights are being restricted during the pandemic.

That means ongoing engagement with the democratic process and not just at election time. All citizens need to keep their mouths open to ensure that democracy continues to flourish.