Irish Examiner View: The jab works, so take it

Countries around the world are taking bold decisions as they grapple with anti-vaccination rallies, riots, and rhetoric.

In Europe, with Covid-19 cases soaring ahead of winter, the offer of a vaccination is hardening into a requirement, and two-tier societies are forming.

In Austria, which recently re-entered national lockdown, unvaccinated people — who make up almost a third of the total population — will soon be subject to fines and potential jail time if they congregate in public spaces and refuse the jab.

A man waits to get a Covid-19 vaccine, in Vienna, Austria, yesterday. Picture: Vadim Ghirda/AP

New Zealand, feted for so long for its approach to shutting down Covid outbreaks, is moving to a new system of vaccine passes where businesses and venues will be able to demand proof of vaccination.

Here, anti-vaccination brigades tend to be largely confined to social media.

Between April 1 and November 13, some 589 people were admitted to intensive care units with Covid-19. Of those, 63% were unvaccinated. Vaccinations save lives and allow society to stay open, and it is getting harder and harder to tolerate supposed moral crusades against them.

The fact that so many people are vaccinated here allows Ireland to largely avoid scenarios like that playing out in Austria.

One senior minister told our Political Editor, Daniel McConnell, that a combination of boosters and Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan “scaring the bejaysus” out of people will help fight the spread of the virus.

The minister is not wrong. Dr Holohan, who continues to shoulder responsibility for public messaging, pointed last night to data which shows almost 57% of people are reducing the number of people they plan to meet between now and Christmas, and 45% have cancelled plans.

Furthermore, the level of compliance with the digital Covid cert has increased, he says, by almost 10% to 85%. The Taoiseach continues to claim that lockdown is not inevitable.

The early signs are that the Irish people appear, for the most part, to yet again be taking personal responsibility to ensure that remains the case.