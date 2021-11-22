Irish Examiner view: €2.3bn deal puts Premier League in pole position

Just a few weeks ago, problems seemed to mount for the English Premier League. The chaotic arguments about the formation of a new European super competition caused rancour, resentment, street protests, and legal disputes.

Then there was the takeover, just last month, of Newcastle United by the sovereign investment fund of Saudi Arabia, an absolutist monarchy whose interpretation and implementation of Sharia law runs counter to many of the liberal and libertarian causes espoused and promoted by football club boards and owners.