Irish Examiner view: €2.3bn deal puts Premier League in pole position

American broadcaster NBC has extended the television deal to 2028
Irish Examiner view: €2.3bn deal puts Premier League in pole position

Newcastle United's Joelinton (right) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, on Saturday. Newcastle United has been taken over by the sovereign investment fund of Saudi Arabia. Picture: PA

Mon, 22 Nov, 2021 - 05:00

Just a few weeks ago, problems seemed to mount for the English Premier League. The chaotic arguments about the formation of a new European super competition caused rancour, resentment, street protests, and legal disputes.

Then there was the takeover, just last month, of Newcastle United by the sovereign investment fund of Saudi Arabia, an absolutist monarchy whose interpretation and implementation of Sharia law runs counter to many of the liberal and libertarian causes espoused and promoted by football club boards and owners.

Independent regulator

Limbering up on the sidelines is the prospect of the appointment of an independent regulator for the sport, a proposition resisted by the Premier League and the English Football Association but supported by the lower leagues. The chair of the fan-led review of governance, Tracey Crouch MP, is due to introduce her proposals imminently.

“The question is actually not about an independent regulator. It’s about what it regulates,” she says.

Whatever with all that, the American broadcaster NBC has helped to reinforce the Premier League’s position as the world’s paramount sporting competition by extending its TV deal to 2028 in a transaction worth €2.3bn, doubling the value of its current contract.

This new money will go some way to offsetting the losses which clubs have incurred since the start of the pandemic. Some of it will percolate downwards to the lower leagues. It will certainly cement the position of teams playing in England as the dominant force in European football. That may not sit well with nationalist sentiment here, but it will play happily with hundreds of thousands of Irish supporters.

Read More

Gary Hoffman to resign as Premier League chair amid Newcastle takeover backlash

More in this section

Seanad referendum Irish Examiner view: The youth vote
Lonely sad boy at home Irish Examiner view: Still failing our most vulnerable
Queen top best-selling album chart Irish Examiner view: Freddie Mercury will always rock 
Premier LeagueNewcastle UnitedSaudi ArabiaTelevision dealOrganisation: NBC
Britain is top destination for human trafficking

Irish Examiner view: Sex work is hardly ever about choice

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices