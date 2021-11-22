Irish Examiner view: When hospital delays make for dangerous ends

In our online case study, Éamonn Redmond reinforced the importance of seeking help by recounting his own experience. The 27-year-old had an itch on his arm last year which got progressively worse. He attributed this to stress and was initially reluctant to visit his GP because of the impact of Covid. But after Christmas he underwent blood tests and X-rays before a mass was found in his chest which indicated Hodgkin lymphoma, a relatively rare form of cancer. Armed with that diagnosis, Éamonn was able to seek treatment and is thankfully doing better today.