Irish Examiner view: When hospital delays make for dangerous ends

One of the most worrying, and dangerous, consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic has been the inexorable rise in waiting lists for hospital treatment, now estimated to be more than 900,000 people. This represents an increase of almost 124,000 since August 2019. Some forecasts say it may take 14 years to bring demand back under control with the crisis not only exacerbated by victims of the virus but by the cruel and malign cyberattack and a shortage of consultants.

At the time those figures were released in the autumn, the president of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association, Alan Irvine, warned that the situation was “almost out-of-control”. With the daily alarm signals being sounded within our health services there is further concern that men, often reluctant to present for initial diagnosis, remain less likely to seek medical help for early warning signs of cancer.