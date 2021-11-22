Irish Examiner view: When hospital delays make for dangerous ends

Men remain less likely to seek medical help for early warning signs of cancer
Irish Examiner view: When hospital delays make for dangerous ends

Waiting lists for hospital treatment are now estimated to be more than 900,000 people, an increase of almost 124,000 since August 2019.

Mon, 22 Nov, 2021 - 05:05

One of the most worrying, and dangerous, consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic has been the inexorable rise in waiting lists for hospital treatment, now estimated to be more than 900,000 people. This represents an increase of almost 124,000 since August 2019. Some forecasts say it may take 14 years to bring demand back under control with the crisis not only exacerbated by victims of the virus but by the cruel and malign cyberattack and a shortage of consultants.

At the time those figures were released in the autumn, the president of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association, Alan Irvine, warned that the situation was “almost out-of-control”. With the daily alarm signals being sounded within our health services there is further concern that men, often reluctant to present for initial diagnosis, remain less likely to seek medical help for early warning signs of cancer.

In a survey produced to mark International Men’s Day, a large portion of respondents acknowledged they have not attended a GP or hospital for a health concern in recent months, despite continuing to experience discomfort.

One in five said they didn’t go to see a medical professional when they should have because they didn’t believe their symptoms were serious enough to warrant a doctor. The research also showed that men have lower than average knowledge of the warning signs of cancer.

Importance of seeking help

In our online case study, Éamonn Redmond reinforced the importance of seeking help by recounting his own experience. The 27-year-old had an itch on his arm last year which got progressively worse. He attributed this to stress and was initially reluctant to visit his GP because of the impact of Covid. But after Christmas he underwent blood tests and X-rays before a mass was found in his chest which indicated Hodgkin lymphoma, a relatively rare form of cancer. Armed with that diagnosis, Éamonn was able to seek treatment and is thankfully doing better today.

“There can be a real fear of going to the doctors and seeking help when you need it, but your GP is fantastic and I realised their importance first-hand this year," he said.

“Don’t ignore the signs and symptoms from your body — you know your own body better than anyone else.”

These are words of wisdom which should be heeded. Failing to seek advice can only delay problems, or the peace of mind which stems from being given a clean bill of health.

Read More

'There can be a real fear': Men less likely to seek help for early warning signs of cancer

More in this section

Seanad referendum Irish Examiner view: The youth vote
Lonely sad boy at home Irish Examiner view: Still failing our most vulnerable
Queen top best-selling album chart Irish Examiner view: Freddie Mercury will always rock 
HospitalsWaiting ListsHealth ServiceMen's Health
Britain is top destination for human trafficking

Irish Examiner view: Sex work is hardly ever about choice

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices