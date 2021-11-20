Irish Examiner view: Making the Lotto draw easier to win

Ireland’s national lottery has not had a winner-takes-all since June 6 and Fine Gael TD Bernard Durkan wants an audit to reassure the punters
There were only 36 balls in the drum for the first Lotto draw on April 16, 1986.

Sat, 20 Nov, 2021 - 07:05

So, 36 or 47, that is the question. And it is exercising anyone who dreams of picking up a Lotto jackpot, or whose memory stretches back to 1986 when only three dozen balls were in play.

Statisticians of the future may ponder probability density and regression analysis to solve this problem but the fact is that Ireland’s national lottery has not had a winner-takes-all since June 6, and the jackpot has been capped at €19m since September. 

The top prize has rolled over 46 times, the longest run in the game’s history. 

Fine Gael TD Bernard Durkan wants an audit to reassure the punters.

Readers will know by now whether he was right in his forecast that the prospect of scooping the pot “is so remote that Shergar would have a better chance at winning Squid Game”.

That was certainly a winning line from Mr Durkan. Let us hope that someone finds a lucky streak soon.

Chasing the 'unwinnable' Lotto: How jackpot odds changed since the 1980s

